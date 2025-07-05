Ramstad: Musk, Trump, Congress create an extraordinary moment in America’s business history

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have given Americans a lot of drama this year.
Even this past week, Trump threatened to deport Musk after the Telsa CEO called Trump’s big tax and spending bill “utterly insane.”
If you can look past the politics — and admittedly that’s hard to do — you’ll see they have also brought the country to an extraordinary moment in business history.
With their “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Trump and Republicans in Congress ended the federal government’s tax incentives to buy electric vehicles that began in 2008.
And they did it less than two weeks after Musk’s Tesla finally delivered on his promise of a driverless electric vehicle, with a limited rollout of its Robotaxi ride-sharing service in Austin, Texas.
EVs are at the tip of the spear of global economic competition because they’re likely to displace the century-old standard of gas-powered cars and trucks. They represent peak achievements in computing and mechanical engineering. And their utility no longer bears arguing.
So it is strange and disappointing to see the nation’s leaders act in a way that may discourage America’s competitiveness and leadership in them.
Musk lashed out against the bill in part because of the potential harm to EVs and the clean energy industry. He was also angry about the effect the bill will have on the nation’s deficit and debt after having led the government cost-cutting effort known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.