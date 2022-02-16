Introduction: Host Michael Rand gives baseball-starved fans a little treat with a "season preview" of the 1987 Twins. He analyzes the roster, looks at Bert Blyleven's bold prediction of World Series contention from the at the end of a 91-loss season in 1986 and concludes that such talk is wishful thinking. There's just not enough pitching and too much of a gap to overcome.

6:00: The 1987 Twins, of course, won the World Series. Rand welcomes one of the heroes of that team, Bloomington native and Twins legend Kent Hrbek, onto the show to talk about that team and the progression to winning it all. Plus Hrbek, whose career was bookended by labor stoppages, has thoughts on the current MLB negotiations.

23:00: The Wolves missed 42 three-pointers and 16 free throws but still managed to beat Charlotte on Tuesday. It wasn't a work of art, but wins like that are important in establishing yourself as a good team.

