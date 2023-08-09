Kathryn VanArragon of Bunker Hills Golf Club shot a 4-under-par 68 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 142, good for a four-shot victory in the Minnesota Women's State Open at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater.
VanArragon, who won the Women's State Amateur for the second time in July, held off two-time defending champion Betsy Kelly of TPC Twin Cities, who shot a pair of 73s to finish second at 146. Emma Welch of Brackett's Crossing Country Club had the best score in the final round with a 5-under 67 and placed third at 147.
Camille Kuznik of Pioneer Creek Golf Club, who was the first-round leader after shooting a 71 on Monday, followed that up with a 79 and finished in the tie for fourth at 150.
- Brenda Williams of Scottsdale, Ariz., claimed medalist honors and the sole qualifying spot for the U.S. Women's Senior Open with a 10-over-par 81 at Southview Country Club. The U.S. Senior Women's Open will be played at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore., from August 24-27.
- Gophers tennis coach Lois Arterberry has hired Anastasia Pennington as an assistant coach. Pennington played for Arterberry at Jackson State from 2013-16.
- Bemidji State was voted the favorite in the NSIC Football Preseason Coaches' Poll, which was announced Monday. Minnesota State Mankato was second. Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt, a senior from Cottage Grove, was named preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Northern State defensive lineman Ian Marshall was preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Arcia's ninth-inning double lifts Braves to 8-6 win over Pirates after Acuña leaves game early
Orlando Arcia's two-run double with two outs in the top of the ninth capped a three-run inning and rallied the MLB-best Atlanta Braves to an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night after star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left the game.
Judge, Higashioka homer as Yankees pound White Sox 7-1
Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 7-1 on Tuesday night.
Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game; X-rays negative
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning on Tuesday night and left the game.
'The more the merrier': Amid Big Ten buzz, Gophers keep eyes on the ball
While curious and excited about the expanding conference, the U's football players remain focused on their season
Loons advance on penalties in Leagues Cup victory over Toluca
Second-half sub Sang Bin Jeong won Tuesday's Round of 16 match with a successful penalty kick that Toluca keeper Tiago Volpi touched but couldn't stop in the fourth round of kicks.