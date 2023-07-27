In something of a rarity, Kathryn VanArragon didn't have a tee time to make Thursday morning. Yet there she was just before 9 a.m. milling about the TPC Twin Cities practice area and first tee. Her clubs were nowhere in sight. But it felt like go time anyway.

"This is just crazy," she said.

Less than a day after winning the Minnesota Women's Amateur by a shot, VanArragon was in the gallery as brother Caleb, winner of the Minnesota Men's Amateur and State Open back-to-back earlier this month by a combined 21 strokes, teed off in the 3M Open on a sponsor's exemption.

According to the Minnesota Golf Association, the VanArragons are the first brother-sister combo to win the State Amateurs since John and Nancy Harris in 1989.

"All of this is something that I'm really grateful for," Kathryn said. "I've really worked this summer to simplify my thought process and not focus so much on mechanics. [Wednesday] was a really big confidence boost that will hopefully help."

Smart phone in hand to capture the moment, Kathryn VanArragon's wide smile never left her face as Caleb's first tee shot sailed 315 yards into the lush fairway. Two strokes later a birdie try rolled a foot past the cup but after one hole Caleb was at even par much to the delight of a bigger-than-average morning crowd around the first green.

It's the latest accomplishment for the VanArragons, who live in Blaine, with the summer still to bring more opportunities.

Caleb has at least one more round to go at the 3M Open and will return to Valparasio as a fifth-year senior. Kathryn is headed to the girls' Junior PGA Championship in Arkansas this weekend before returning home to play in the Minnesota Women's State Open on Aug. 7-8. Then it's off to St. Thomas to begin her freshman season.

Thursday was a day to celebrate. It didn't matter that Caleb was 4 over on his opening nine. This was his moment.

"Caleb and I have never really played well at the same time," Kathryn said. "To have all of this happen at once is very meaningful.

"We got very lucky when this tournament came to Blaine."