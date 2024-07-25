British Open runner-up Billy Horschel withdrew Thursday from the 3MOpen in Blaine.

He was scheduled to tee off his first round this afternoon at 12:43 p.m. with Sam Burns and J.T. Poston.

He is being replaced by Adam Long.

Horschel explained his withdrawal this way:

"It was unfortunate. I wasn't feeling great late last night and took some medicine. Had decent sleep but work up and just have a fever. Body is not wanting to respond, every muscle feels like it's locked up. Tried to do a little warmup in the gym, just didn't respond. Tried to go out to the golf course and hit some balls. Body is just not wanting to cooperate.

"Disappointing. I was looking forward to playing here at 3M. Played here last year, had a good finish. The event is well run, so very disappointed not to be able to play here after coming off a really great finish last week."

He and 2013 U.S. Open champ Justin Rose tied for second Sunday at the British Open at Royal Troon, two shots behind winner Xander Schauffele.

In his Wednesday pre-tournament press conference, Horschel said he hadn't considered withdrawing, as fellow British Open runner-up Justin Rose did on Monday.

"When I commit to something, I try to hold to that commitment unless crazy circumstances arise," Horschel said. "When you're playing well, you want to continue to play well. Yes, I'm coming halfway around the world, six different time zones, different grasses and everything. I want to continue to build on my confidence…That's why I'm here. I feel like I can play well this week. I feel like I've got a chance to win and the goal it to win so I can move higher up in the FedEx Cup. I'm excited to be here and like I said, I always hold myself to my commitments."