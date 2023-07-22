Justin Thomas reacted to a poor tee shot Thursday at the British Open at Royal Liverpool.
Jon Super, Associated Press
Justin Thomas reacted to a poor tee shot Thursday at the British Open at Royal Liverpool.

Struggling Thomas, Kuchar among latest to commit to 3M Open

July 21
Justin Thomas has two PGA Championship titles and has won 15 times on tour. But he's still looking to qualify for golf's season-ending playoff.
Matt Kuchar is in the 3M Open field for the second time.

First look: The 2023 3M Open field

July 21
Here's a look at the 156 players - and alternates - expected to tee it up in Blaine next week.
Tony Finau reacted on the 18th hole after winning last year’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Finau eager to defend 3M Open title as Woodland commits to play

June 26
As more names commit to the tournament in Blaine that runs July 27-30, Tony Finau is learning what it means to return to as the champ.
Tony Finau celebrated after winning the Mexico Open in Puerto Vallarta on April 30.

Last three champions will return for this year's 3M Open

June 5
Tony Finau won last year, Cameron Champ in 2021 and Michael Thompson in 2020. All will be back at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
Austin Eckroat takes a shot from the rough while surrounded but he gallery at the 18th hole during the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on Sunday, July 25,

Full pro and Minnesota golf coverage on startribune.com

19 minutes ago
Latest news from the PGA, LPGA and elsewhere in professional and Minnesota golf.