Struggling Thomas, Kuchar among latest to commit to 3M Open
Justin Thomas has two PGA Championship titles and has won 15 times on tour. But he's still looking to qualify for golf's season-ending playoff.
First look: The 2023 3M Open field
Here's a look at the 156 players - and alternates - expected to tee it up in Blaine next week.
Finau eager to defend 3M Open title as Woodland commits to play
As more names commit to the tournament in Blaine that runs July 27-30, Tony Finau is learning what it means to return to as the champ.
Last three champions will return for this year's 3M Open
Tony Finau won last year, Cameron Champ in 2021 and Michael Thompson in 2020. All will be back at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
Full pro and Minnesota golf coverage on startribune.com
Latest news from the PGA, LPGA and elsewhere in professional and Minnesota golf.
