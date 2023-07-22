3M Open at a glance

Where: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Purse: $7.8 million ($1.404 million to the winner)

Schedule: The 72-hole tournament runs Thursday-Sunday. Practice rounds and pro-ams are held Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tickets: $25 general admission Tuesday and Wednesday; $65 general admission Thursday-Sunday. Kids 15 and under admitted free with adult admission. There are several discounts as well as enhanced ticket packages available ranging from $80-$7,500 on the 3mopen.com website.

TV: ESPN Plus will provide early-morning streaming coverage each day. Golf Channel (1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; noon-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday) and Ch. 4 (2-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday) have main coverage.

Last year's winner: Tony Finau