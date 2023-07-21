Two-time major championship winner Justin Thomas will play in next week's 3M Open championship in Blaine.

Still seeking to qualify for the season-ending FedExCup playoff, Thomas committed to play at TPC Twin Cities for the first time in the 3M Open's five years, tournament officials announced.

A former No. 1 player in the world, he is currently ranked 20th in the official golf rankings, but 75th on the FedExCup points standings with two more tournaments left after this week's British Open at Royal Liverpool.

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standing qualify for the three-even playoffs. It was the top 125 in previous years. Thomas has won 15 times on the PGA Tour, including the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championships and the 2021 The Players Championship.

But he has missed the cut in 13 of 17 events played this season and will do so again Friday at the British Open.

Other former major champions playing the 3M Open are Hideki Matsuyama (Masters), Stewart Cink (British Open), Jason Dufner (PGA Championship), Lucas Glover (U.S. Open), Jimmy Walker (PGA Championship) and Gary Woodland (U.S. Open).

The 156-man field will be finalized late Friday afternoon for the tournament that begins Thursday in Blaine.