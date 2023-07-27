Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine finished at 1-under-par 218 to win the Minnesota Golf Association Women's State Amateur by one stroke over Emma Welch on Wednesday at Baker National in Medina.

VanArragon won her second State Am title a week after her older brother Caleb claimed the men's title. The VanArragons are the first brother-sister pair to win the State Amateur championship in the same season since Nancy and John Harris did it in 1989.

"I didn't quite match the 23-under [as Caleb] last week, but it's really an honor to be the first brother and sister duo to do that in 34 years," said Kathryn, who will be a freshman at St. Thomas.

Kathryn, who also won the tournament in 2019, carded a final-round 72.

Caleb, the winner of this month's Minnesota State Open and State Amateur Championship by a combined 21 shots, received the last unrestricted exemption Sunday for the 3M Open, the PGA Tour event that starts Thursday at TPC Twin Cities.