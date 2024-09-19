Jurors watch video of EMTs failing to treat Tyre Nichols after he was beaten

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith are charged with acting with ''deliberate indifference'' while Nichols was on the ground, struggling with his injuries. An indictment says the former officers ''willfully'' disregarded Nichols' medical needs by failing to give him medical care, and not telling a police dispatcher and emergency medical personnel that Nichols had been hit repeatedly. They are also charged with using excessive force and witness tampering. They have pleaded not guilty.