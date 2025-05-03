Today in History: May 3, Oklahoma City struck by historic tornado

Today is Saturday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2025. There are 242 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 3, 1999, the Bridge Creek–Moore tornado struck the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, causing 41 deaths and nearly 600 injuries; the tornado's top wind speed of 321 miles per hour (517 km/hour) was the highest ever recorded on earth.
Also on this date:
In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated as a city.
In 1937, Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, ''Gone with the Wind.''
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to Blacks or members of other racial groups were legally unenforceable.
In 1979, the Conservative Party ousted the incumbent Labour government in British parliamentary elections; Conservative leader Margaret Thatcher would become the first female U.K. Prime Minister the following day.