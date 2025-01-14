Critics’ picks: The 11 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Forget the lush, Mercury Prize-winning chill-funk of his (namesake?) band the XX. In his solo endeavors, the London electronic producer and multi-instrumentalist — who has also laid tracks for Tyler, the Creator, Miley Cyrus and Frank Ocean — pumps up the jams, operating more as a DJ and churning out sample-laden, high-energy dance music. He’s on tour touting his first solo album in a decade, “In Waves,” whose guests include Robyn, A$AP Rocky and the Avalanches. Not all fans of the XX will be into it, but older EDM fans down on today’s dubstep-heavy sounds should be up for it. Staffers from the great Chicago reissue label Numero Group will serve as opening DJs. (7 p.m. Sat., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $66-$78, ticketmaster.com)