Critics’ picks: The 11 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Joy Oladokun
This Arizona-raised, R&B-infused folk singer is a favorite songwriter among some of Nashville’s most reputable songwriters, including Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris (all of whom have recorded with her). She has also recently been tapped by Brandi Carlile and Hozier as a tour opening act. She’s on the verge of a commercial breakthrough but didn’t move to slicken up her approach. Instead, she made her deep-reaching new album all by herself. Titled “Observations From a Crowded Room,” the record’s rawness highlights her raw power and positivity-preaching lyrics, with many songs tinged with the persistence it takes being a proud queer Black woman in the year 2025. (7:30 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $26, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
The Headhunters
Yes, they are the band that played with Herbie Hancock on his iconic 1973 fusion album “Head Hunters,” as well as two more collaborations. They’ve carried on as a group for 50 years, though the personnel has changed. Following 2023’s winning “Live From Brooklyn Bowl,” this New Orleans-based ensemble dropped “The Stunt Man,” their seventh studio effort, last fall. The Headhunters interpret George Gershwin’s “Embraceable You” and Wayne Shorter’s “ESP” as well as captivating modern jazz originals that blend elements of the Caribbean, New Orleans, Afrobeat and funk. The core trio of drummer Mike Clark, percussionist Bill Summers and saxophonist Donald Harrison will be joined by NOLA stalwarts Chris Severin on bass and Kyle Roussel on piano. (7 p.m. Tue., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$45, dakotacooks.com)
JON BREAM
Jamie XX
Forget the lush, Mercury Prize-winning chill-funk of his (namesake?) band the XX. In his solo endeavors, the London electronic producer and multi-instrumentalist — who has also laid tracks for Tyler, the Creator, Miley Cyrus and Frank Ocean — pumps up the jams, operating more as a DJ and churning out sample-laden, high-energy dance music. He’s on tour touting his first solo album in a decade, “In Waves,” whose guests include Robyn, A$AP Rocky and the Avalanches. Not all fans of the XX will be into it, but older EDM fans down on today’s dubstep-heavy sounds should be up for it. Staffers from the great Chicago reissue label Numero Group will serve as opening DJs. (7 p.m. Sat., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $66-$78, ticketmaster.com)
C.R.
Been Stellar
Back in town just three months after adding to the shaggy-headed sonic bombast as Fontaines D.C.’s opening band at the Fillmore, this coyly named New York quintet has earned the kind of hype that has been a hindrance to many a young New York band before them. The former NYU students channel British shoegaze and Seattle grunge alongside their NYC-brand of guttural rock, a mixture even more potent onstage than on their debut album, “Scream From New York, NY.” They’re returning to Minneapolis’ favorite small room with visually driven New York musician Malice K opening. (8 p.m. Wed., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15-$20, axs.com)
C.R.
Minnesota Orchestra
At age 24, Swedish violinist Johan Dalene has the makings of a major classical music star, having won Denmark’s Carl Nielsen International Competition in 2019 and receiving Gramophone magazine’s Young Artist of the Year honor in 2022. He’ll be the soloist for Nielsen’s Violin Concerto as the orchestra concludes its Nordic Soundscapes Festival. Thomas Søndergård also will conduct works by Norwegian composers of the 19th and 21st centuries — Edvard Grieg and Ørjan Matre — and 20th-century Swede Hugo Alfvén. If it’s too cold for you, Friday night’s concert will be livestreamed and broadcast on TPT. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $20-$121; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)
ROB HUBBARD
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra
Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich is acclaimed for his way with music of the classical era, which has made his SPCO debut — featuring Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 — a particularly hot ticket. But the winner of the 2008 Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition also will be among the performers for Francis Poulenc’s chamber cantata “The Masked Ball,” featuring baritone John Moore, last here for December’s “Messiah.” Completing the program are a Mozart Horn Quintet and Igor Stravinsky’s “Basel” Concerto. (11 a.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $16-$68, students and children free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘Parade’
There are pretty melodies but no great songs in this 1998 musical that served as Jason Robert Brown’s Broadway debut. “Parade” won the Tony Award for best revival in 2023 because its history-based story is highly dramatic and well told. In 1913, Otto Frank, a Jewish New Yorker managing his uncle’s pencil factory in Atlanta, was accused of the rape and murder of 13-year-old employee Mary Phagan. In an atmosphere larded with antisemitism, Frank was convicted of the crimes. But after the governor commuted Frank’s death sentence to life in prison, a mob took him from the jail to Phagan’s hometown, where they lynched him. Michael Arden’s production starring Max Chernin and Talia Suskauer kicks off its 32-city national tour in Minneapolis. (Jan. 21-26: 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $40-$129. hennepinarts.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
DANCE
‘Rejects Cohort 24/25′
Twenty dance artists and choreographers convene for a performance of works that finally get to be realized, after having been rejected by one opportunity or another. Organized by Lily Conforti, of Corpus Dance Works, and dancer Javan Mngrezzo, the show is divided into two nights, with nine presenters Friday and 11 on Saturday staging different programs. The event shines a light on emerging dance artists of the Twin Cities. Among the works is a piece choreographed and performed by Taylor West, a former dancer with Ananya Dance Theatre, who meditates on quiet transformation. Kendall Edstrom and Addie Smith find inspiration from heirloom tomatoes for their new piece, and Juliana Johnson finds the connection between grief and desire in “For You.” (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Mixed Blood Theater, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls. $15 suggested donation. eventbrite.com)
SHEILA REGAN
ART
Art Shanty Projects
Warm weather forced Art Shanty Projects to close early last year, but this year the temperatures have the annual on-ice event back on track. Twenty shanties will stay up through the duration of the event, and around 20 performances will appear throughout the month. This year’s shanties are a mix of enclosed and open-air, the latter a style carried over from the pandemic. Opens Sat. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. & Sun. through Feb. 9, weather-permitting, $10-$20 suggested donation, with sliding scale available, Lake Harriet/Bdé Umáŋ, artshantyprojects.org)
ALICIA ELER
‘Fugue’
Longtime Minneapolis-based artist Stuart Nielsen’s fifth solo exhibition at Bockley Gallery includes five decades of the artist’s work, including previously unexhibited works. Nielsen is consistently curious about the harlequin pattern, the number seven, stacked circles, the human hand and muses and angels. His mystical work explores the subconscious. Opening reception Sat., 5:30-7 p.m. Ends March 1. (Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 2123 W. 21st St., Mpls., free, 612-377-4669 or bockleygallery.com)
A.E.
FAMILY
Ice Castles
The frozen fortress returns to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Walk through the winter wonderland filled with ice caverns, towers and ice slides, accompanied by hand-carved ice sculptures. Embrace the cold weather by weaving through the frozen maze and crawling through passageways. New this year is an ice river, snow cavern and nightly fire shows. Polar Pub will pour winter-themed beverages. The attraction runs through Feb. 17, weather-permitting. (4-9 p.m. Thu. & Mon.; 4-10 p.m. Fri.; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.; $12-$24. 3818 Randall Av., Falcon Heights. icecastles.com)
MELISSA WALKER
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.