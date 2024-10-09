Review: The Irish band that Oasis recently trashed outshined their rivals in Minneapolis

For starters, unlike Gallagher and his own bandmates, Chatten is a frontman who actually moves, and who potently works the stage without coming off too rock-starry. The 29-year-old singer paced around in circles early in the set during the “Tomorrow Never Knows”-flavored haze-rocker “Televised Mind.” He snarled and gestured with intensity a few songs later in the cocky slow-burner “Big Shot.” He coolly sat back and seemed to absorb the crowd’s input during the melodically splattered mid-show highlight “Jackie Down the Line.”