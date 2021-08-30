Osseo senior forward Joshua Ola-Joseph went from no Division I offers going into his final AAU season to the Gophers pursuing him this summer under new coach Ben Johnson.

The 6-foot-6 walking highlight-reel announces his college decision 7 p.m. Monday night between Clemson, Loyola-Chicago, and Minnesota.

The Gophers appear to be the favorite. Johnson already has two local commitments in the 2022 class in Park Center guard Braeden Carrington and Park of Cottage Grove big man Pharrel Payne.

"I feel like I would get a lot of love if I chose to stay home," Ola-Joseph said recently. "Playing in front of a lot of good people who would want me to stay home. It would mean a lot."

Last season, Ola-Joseph led Osseo with 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, but his first Division I offer came from Loyola-Chicago on June 20. A week later, the Gophers were the first of three high-majors to offer.

"I felt like not having offers kind of motivated me a lot," Ola-Joseph said earlier. "My name wasn't out there so I had time to work on my game ... I took advantage of the opportunity."

Playing for D1 Minnesota AAU's program, the 215-pound Ola-Joseph used his pogo-stick athleticism and physical toughness to become one of the breakout prospects in the 2022 class in mid-July. His dunks are regular highlights on social media.

"First dunked in the eighth grade," he said. "I just have been in the weight room ever since. And it just became natural. I started jumping higher and higher. It wasn't like an overnight thing. It was just over time I just started jumping higher."

I will be announcing my college commitment Monday night (Tomorrow) at 6:50 pm on Channel 5 @KSTP. And it will be on all my socials @show_time_josh — Joshua Ola-Joseph (@show_time_josh) August 30, 2021

Wayzata's Camden Heide (Purdue) and five-star 2023 Totino-Grace guard Taison Chatman were two of his high-profile AAU teammates. Ola-Joseph led D1 Minnesota to several big wins this summer on the Adidas circuit as well.

Arguably the most elite dunker in the state, Ola-Joseph's above-the-rim game might remind some fans of former Gophers and Cooper standout Rodney Williams Jr., but he also wants to be known for more than his leaping ability.

"I want to use my perimeter game," he said. "I've been playing in the post [in high school], because it's helping us win, but this season you'll see me shooting more threes, handling the ball, and passing."