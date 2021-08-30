The Big Ten on Monday announced its 2021-22 hockey schedule, and highlights for the Gophers men's team include a home series against Notre Dame to open conference play and a home series against Border Battle rival Wisconsin to finish the league slate.
The Gophers, who won the Big Ten tournament title last season and finished second in the regular-season standings, begin league play on Oct. 29-30 against Notre Dame at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Michigan, with four of the first five players selected in the first round of the NHL draft, visits the Gophers on Jan. 21-22. Minnesota finishes conference play on Feb. 25-26 with a visit from the Badgers.
The Gophers previously announced nonconference series against Alaska and Mercyhurst at Mariucci, home-and-home series against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth, and a road series at North Dakota.
Here is the Gophers 2021-22 schedule (all regular-season series Friday-Saturday unless noted):
Oct. 2-3 (Sat-Sun): vs. Alaska
Oct. 8-9: vs. Mercyhurst
Oct. 15: vs. St. Cloud State
Oct. 16: at St. Cloud State
Oct. 22: vs. Minnesota Duluth
Oct. 23: at Minnesota Duluth
Oct. 29-30: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 5-6: at Wisconsin
Nov. 12-13: vs. Ohio State
Nov. 19-20: vs. Penn State
Nov. 26-27: at North Dakota
Dec. 3-4: at Michigan
Jan. 3 (Monday): vs. U.S. Under-18 team (exhibition)
Jan. 7-8: at Michigan State
Jan. 21-22: vs. Michigan
Jan. 28-29: at Notre Dame
Feb. 4-5: vs. Michigan State
Feb. 11-12: at Ohio State
Feb. 18-19: at Penn State
Feb. 25-26: vs. Wisconsin
March 4-6: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals (best-of-three)
March 12: Big Ten tournament semifinals
March 19: Big Ten tournament final
March 25-27: NCAA regionals
April 7-9: NCAA Frozen Four, Boston