The Big Ten on Monday announced its 2021-22 hockey schedule, and highlights for the Gophers men's team include a home series against Notre Dame to open conference play and a home series against Border Battle rival Wisconsin to finish the league slate.

The Gophers, who won the Big Ten tournament title last season and finished second in the regular-season standings, begin league play on Oct. 29-30 against Notre Dame at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Michigan, with four of the first five players selected in the first round of the NHL draft, visits the Gophers on Jan. 21-22. Minnesota finishes conference play on Feb. 25-26 with a visit from the Badgers.

The Gophers previously announced nonconference series against Alaska and Mercyhurst at Mariucci, home-and-home series against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth, and a road series at North Dakota.

Here is the Gophers 2021-22 schedule (all regular-season series Friday-Saturday unless noted):

Oct. 2-3 (Sat-Sun): vs. Alaska

Oct. 8-9: vs. Mercyhurst

Oct. 15: vs. St. Cloud State

Oct. 16: at St. Cloud State

Oct. 22: vs. Minnesota Duluth

Oct. 23: at Minnesota Duluth

Oct. 29-30: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 5-6: at Wisconsin

Nov. 12-13: vs. Ohio State

Nov. 19-20: vs. Penn State

Nov. 26-27: at North Dakota

Dec. 3-4: at Michigan

Jan. 3 (Monday): vs. U.S. Under-18 team (exhibition)

Jan. 7-8: at Michigan State

Jan. 21-22: vs. Michigan

Jan. 28-29: at Notre Dame

Feb. 4-5: vs. Michigan State

Feb. 11-12: at Ohio State

Feb. 18-19: at Penn State

Feb. 25-26: vs. Wisconsin

March 4-6: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals (best-of-three)

March 12: Big Ten tournament semifinals

March 19: Big Ten tournament final

March 25-27: NCAA regionals

April 7-9: NCAA Frozen Four, Boston