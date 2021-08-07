Michigan State landed the state of Minnesota's top senior hoops prospect with Cretin-Derham Hall four-star point guard Tre Holloman announcing his commitment Saturday.

Holloman, ranked No. 1 in the state's 2022 class and 67th nationally by 247sports.com, tweeted that he was "1,000% committed" to the Spartans, who beat out teams such as the Gophers and Marquette.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound son of former Gophers player Crystal Flint visited Michigan State officially on June 2 and Marquette on June 30. Holloman also made an unofficial visit to the Gophers during the summer.

New Gophers coach Ben Johnson made Holloman a priority after replacing Richard Pitino in the spring. But the Gophers appeared to be behind Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in his recruitment even during Pitino's tenure.

"I got to do what's best for me in the end," Holloman said last fall. "I want to build my own legacy."

Izzo has been recruiting Minnesota talent for years, but he hasn't received a commitment from the state since former Braham guard Isaiah Dahlman in 2006.

Holloman, also a football standout, is the fifth player among the state's top 10 prospects in the 2022 class by 247Sports to commit elsewhere, including Wayzata's Cam Heide (Purdue), Caledonia's Eli King (Iowa State), Totino-Grace's Demarion Watson (Iowa State) and East Ridge's Kendall Blue (St. Thomas).

The Gophers, though, received a 2022 commitment earlier in the week from Park Center guard Braeden Carrington, who had offers from Florida, Xavier and Missouri.

Johnson, who still has a shot at Park of Cottage Grove's Pharrel Payne and Byron's Ahjany Lee, offered a scholarship to Osseo's Joshua Ola-Joseph on Friday.