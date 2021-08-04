The Minnesota State High School League board of directors held their first official meeting of the 2021-22 school year Tuesday at the Little Crow Conference Center in Spicer.

As was the case so often last year, COVID-19 — its lasting effects and its possible future affects — was a significant topic of discussion.

Two issues in particular were at the forefront of the dialogue.

One addressed students who transferred schools during the pandemic for academic reasons, then transferred back to their original schools when the situation normalized. Such a move resulted in a number of students running afoul of the MSHSL's eligibility guidelines, which allow for one free transfer with any subsequent transfers requiring sitting out for an entire varsity season.

Many families complained, citing uncommon circumstances, and the board of directors asked the eligibility committee to study the issue and make a recommendation regarding any potential changes, prior to the next meeting on Oct. 7.

"There are a lot of complexities to this issue," said board vice president Troy Stein, who is the activities director at Edina. "Should the board consider from sort of pandemic transfer waiver or should we stay the course? Some students [who transferred] were affected, but many who stayed have not reached out."

With the fall athletic season poised to get underway Aug. 16, Stein said it's important that the league resolve this issue quickly. "Some of these situations are potentially related to fall sports, so it's best to address this sooner than later," he said.

Stein acknowledged that the board of directors are closely monitoring growing number of mask mandates, but said they are still in wait-and-see mode, seeking "guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education."

"We'd also love input from our Sports Medicine Committee," Stein said. "If we do receive guidance, we're prepared to move quickly."

Masks were required for winter sports and at the beginning of the spring sports season last year, but the MSHSL followed relaxed guidelines from the CDC and masks were not required by season's end.

MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said the league is looking elsewhere for guidance on the hows and whens of imposing mask requirements. He cited the Olympics as a point of influence.

"We look at the benefits and challenges and how do masks work within different activities," Martens said. "The Olympics are one place for that. You see a lot of masks, but not many of them during competition. We're looking for mitigation strategies beyond masks."

The league had some positive financial news to announce, saying it will be lowering the overall amount it charges member schools. The board approved a motion to reduce the projected membership dues by a total of $1.063 million dollars.

Martens said a number of factors went into the projected discount on dues. "A lot of people worked very hard and we had better than expected revenues from the state tournaments," he said. "And the forgiveness of the PPP [Paycheck Protection Plan] loan helped out the final position," he said.

The MSHSL had a projected budget of $5 million last year, a reduction of more than $4 million from the previous year. The league responded to the potential shortfall with significant dues increases, some as high as 300% from the previous year. Some schools balked at the large increase, but most eventually paid up, citing the benefits of league membership.

"This is certainly a positive from where we could have been," Martens said, "but we've still got a lot of work to do."

In other league actions, the board approved the state tournament formats for cross-country and soccer, both of which are adding a third class this fall. Cross-country will run all six races — three boys, three girls — on Saturday, Nov. 6. Soccer will play all semifinals and championships at U.S. Bank Stadium, with third-place games at a different site. The format for the girls' volleyball state tournament, which is adding a fourth class, is still under discussion.