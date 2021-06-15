Wayzata four-star guard and Gophers target Camden Heide committed to play college basketball at Purdue, he announced on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday.

The 6-6 Heide is the No. 1 Class of 2022 player in Minnesota by 247Sports.com. He picked the Boilermakers after taking an official visit to West Lafayette, Ind. last week.

Heide visited Minnesota's campus and talked to new coach Ben Johnson on an unofficial visit a week ago, but he already had an established relationship with Purdue coach Matt Painter and his staff.

After missing most of the summer AAU season with a foot fracture last year, Heide didn't see his recruitment pick up until August when he was offered scholarships by Ohio State, Texas and Marquette.

Being able to already play with D1 Minnesota's AAU program and visit campuses and be recruited in person has been a big difference this year, Heide said.

"I missed all but two AAU tournaments last year, so to be able to play with these guys right away has been fun," Heide said last month. "Being able to visit the campus, take visits and getting to know the coaching staff better I think that helps a lot."

In March, Heide helped to lead Wayzata to a Class 4A state championship at Target Center after defeating Cretin-Derham Hall.

Cretin-Derham Hall point guard Tre Holloman and Heide are the state's top two players in the 2022 class, but Holloman is still undecided.

Johnson still has a chance to make a splash in the 2022 class with local recruiting since the Gophers hosted several top in-state players on unofficial visits, including Holloman, Totino-Grace's Demarion Watson, Park Center's Braeden Carrington and Byron's Ahjany Lee.