Park of Cottage Grove big man Pharrel Payne picked up a scholarship offer from the Gophers this summer, but he didn't realize how much it was the right fit until his visits.

"Ben Johnson, I feel like he handles his team very well," Payne said earlier. "Great school, great academics … super nice facilities."

The 6-9 senior announced his commitment to Johnson and the Gophers on Sunday after his second trip to campus, but this time on an official visit this weekend.

Payne's earlier thoughts about the program were solidified. He became the U's second player in the 2022 recruiting class, joining Park Center guard Braeden Carrington, who committed in early August.

During a standout summer as one of the state's most consistent post players, Payne earned his first Division I offer in mid-June from the Gophers. Texas A&M, St. Louis, and Drake eventually joined his offer list, as well.

Being the first D-I program to believe in his ability to play at the highest level meant a lot to Payne, who averaged 14.8 points and nearly 10 rebounds as a junior at Park of Cottage Grove last season.

A physically imposing force on both ends in the paint, Payne expanded his offensive skills in the offseason.

"I'm able to stretch the floor now," Payne said. "Come off a pick and pop. Shoot the ball and shooting the three. I can also put the ball on the floor much better than I could last year. And obviously my play in the post has improved, as well."

Payne grew up in Cottage Grove and attended the same school as former Gophers standout Sam Jacobson, who played on the 1997 Final Four team. He played for Minnesota Select coach and former Gophers player Mitch Ohnstad this summer.

"[Ohnstad] guides me in a direction because he played at the U and he's played high major Division I basketball," Payne said. "He guides me to let me know where my game should be and working on the stuff that will get me there."

Payne's AAU team wasn't one of the shoe-sponsored AAU programs in the state, but he helped Minnesota Select hold its own against some of the best teams in the country.

"I just wanted to go a different route," Payne said. "Show people that it's OK to be different."

That decision in many ways reflects his choice to stay home and help rebuild the Gophers, who aren't finished pursuing local 2022 prospects.

Osseo forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, who is Payne's friend, planned his official visit with the Gophers this week.