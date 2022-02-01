Jim Harbaugh's coaching career has been colorful, to say the least

He left Stanford after turning a doormat college program into a national powerhouse and was highly successful in his four seasons at San Francisco before leaving the 49ers — a mutually agreed upon decision — to become head coach at the University of Michigan, his alma mater.

Along the way, there have been many more victories than defeats, as well as events in his timeline that made Harbaugh stand out from his peers for other reasons.

In the articles below, NFL writer Mark Craig has five things you should know about Harbaugh's years with the 49ers and college football writer Randy Johnson does the same with his time at Michigan.