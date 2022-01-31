As the Vikings gauge Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's interest in their head coaching opening — and his interest in them — here are five things to know about Harbaugh's time as a college coach.

Championship-level in 2021

Harbaugh faced a prove-it year in 2021 after agreeing to a four-year contract extension that cut his base salary from $8 million to $4 million following a 2-4 finish in 2020. And he did prove it, leading the Wolverines to a 12-2 record, College Football Playoff berth and Big Ten championship. Most importantly, Harbaugh guided Michigan to a 42-27 triumph over Ohio State, his first victory over the Buckeyes after five losses. The Wolverines fell 34-11 to eventual national champion Georgia in the playoff semifinal.

"Just money."

If money is the main motivating factor with Harbaugh, he doesn't seem to be letting on. He was asked about his pay cut last season and told the Associated Press, "No big deal. Just money.'' He backed up those words by announcing that he will be giving back all the bonus money made this season to Michigan athletic department employees who took mandatory or voluntary pay cuts. That bonus money totaled more than $2 million.

Reworked defense, worked

Harbaugh made a change on his coaching staff after the 2020 season, dismissing longtime defensive coordinator Don Brown and replacing him with former Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald. The move worked well, with the Wolverines allowing an average of 17.4 points per game, which ranked eighth nationally. In 2020, they were 95th in scoring defense, giving up 34.7 points per game.

Nonconformist nature

Harbaugh is not one to always conform, and his quirky habits have received attention over the years. He welcomed his first Wolverines team with four-hour, full-contact practices, explaining that "you get better at football by playing football.'' In 2016, he held spring practices in recruiting-rich Florida, upsetting SEC folks. In 2017, he took the Wolverines on a trip to Europe. He's discouraged his players from eating chicken, describing it as a "nervous bird.'' And his news conferences can be equal parts educational and exasperating, depending on his mood.

Stanford pedigree

Harbaugh had a successful run at Stanford, where he inherited a 1-11 team, reached a bowl game in Year 3 and led the Cardinal to a 12-1 record and Orange Bowl win in 2010. Harbaugh helped develop quarterback Andrew Luck, who passed for 3,338 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions as a sophomore in 2010 before becoming the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2012. Harbaugh began his college coaching career at the University of San Diego, where the Toreros went 29-6 in his three seasons (2004-06) and won two Pioneer League championships.