It’s time to move forward at George Floyd Square

We have the opportunity, right now, to make a real difference. If the City Council approves the flexible-open concept, we can begin construction in 2025, creating a more accessible, safer and inclusive space for all. If the council delays again, we will be left in limbo, a spot we have been in for far too long. We have all waited long enough for progress, and it’s time we deliver on our promises. Letting the intersection remain as it is, with no progress and no legitimate plan, only continues the cycle of uncertainty and frustration.