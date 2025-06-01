Opinion: The ever-expanding definition of ‘fake news’

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
If you are not a Trump loyalist, you may feel disgust, or even amusement, when he tries to undermine freedom of the press by labeling any reporting he does not like as “Fake News!”
But that condemnation is no joke.
In a lengthy TV interview of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, an Axios reporter uncovered something sinister when he asked her to define Fake News.
She started by saying that, obviously, inaccurate reporting is Fake News, but then expanded her definition by condemning journalists who fail to consult with the White House during the reporting of a story, so that the White House can help “shape” the story.
Institutions — whether the White House, a corporation, a school board or a sports franchise — try to protect themselves from being held accountable; they often try to shape a story by saddling a reporter with a public relations person who insists on sitting in on the reporter’s interview of an executive. Or who, to protect the boss, tries to steer a reporter to a source trained not to reveal anything harmful.
Savvy reporters know when they’re being “massaged.” Or when a PR person tries to “shape” a story.