Opinion: It takes a village to care for people with dementia

By that evening, our group chat had shifted from panic to parody: creating AI-generated images of a cat-toting older woman amid falling buildings and explosions. This response may seem crass, undignified. But there is little dignity in being a caregiver to someone with undiagnosed and unsupported dementia, worn down by calls from your loved one who forgot they have called 14 times that day, fielding messages from well-meaning neighbors that “you really should be doing something,” all while desperately trying to do the right thing for someone who is “just fine, thank you” and, also, your mother-in-law. Dignity is buried by a bone-deep exhaustion of doubt and fear and love and helplessness and frustration that leaves you snort-laughing about perilous events and bad AI art. It’s a place of existence that reminds me of when, after the birth of my daughter, I stumbled bleary-eyed into the kitchen to find my own mother making breakfast. She took one look at me and said, “I wish I could have told you how hard this part is. But I don’t think you can understand until you’re in it.”