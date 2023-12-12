An Anoka County jail inmate was found dead in his cell and an investigation is underway to determine what happened, the sheriff's office said Monday.

The man was found unresponsive a little after 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning by a jail deputy conducting checks, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Jail and medical staff responded to provide life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead in his cell, the release adds. Responders included staff from Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. — which Anoka County contracts as a medical provider — and Allina Health's emergency medical services.

The office did not provide a suspected cause of death.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, the release stated. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office did not return a request for additional comment Monday evening.

Two other Anoka County inmates died in custody this past summer. On July 21, Cristian Rivera-Coba, 22, died after he "became unresponsive when being attended to by a detention deputy and medical staff with the Anoka County contracted medical provider, Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc.," Anoka County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters said at the time.

Rivera-Coba's family held a protest at the jail Aug. 10 to demand answers about what happened in the death. An investigation continues.

In another case, an Aug. 9 search warrant revealed the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Miles Worner Jackson, a 24-year-old who died days after being admitted to the Anoka County jail.

Staff writer Kyeland Jackson contributed to this report.