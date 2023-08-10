A crowd of family members, friends and activists rallied outside of the Anoka County Jail Thursday to demand answers about how a 22-year-old died days after being brought to the facility.

Dozens of people gathered to support the family of Cristian Rivera-Coba, who died on July 21 after being booked into the jail. Rivera-Coba's mother Obdulia Coba cried as she remembered her son's love for drawing, guitar, and music, demanding answers from officials who continue to investigate his death.

"Cristian did not like to fight, nor see anyone fight. That's why I want answers," Alex Mingus said, interpreting for Coba. "Why didn't they let me see him? Why take my rights to see him? That's why I ask for answers and justice for my son."

Rivera-Coba died on July 21 after he "became unresponsive when being attended to by a detention deputy and medical staff with the Anoka County contracted medical provider, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.," Sherburne County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tierney Peters said.

Peters said the Sheriff's office cannot provide updates or more information about the investigation at this time.

He was booked into that jail on July 18 for charges of auto theft, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charging documents say that Rivera-Coba told Blaine authorities he had smoked Percocet pills laced with fentanyl before being pulled over.

Rivera-Coba Cristian Rivera-Coba

Wearing yellow shirts and ribbons — Cristian's favorite color — supporters marched towards the jail yelling his name. Their voices echoed outside the jail walls as native supporters beat a drum and chanted songs of unity and protection.

Some cried and yelled as jail staff watched from the building's windows. Many, like activist Toussaint Morrison, called for transparency. Morrison said that there should be more updates regarding the case, and suggested that correctional officers could be held accountable if they were equipped with body-worn cameras.

Rivera-Coba is not the only person to die after staying in Anoka County's Jail this year.

An August 9 search warrant revealed the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Miles Worner Jackson, a 24-year-old who died days after being admitted to the jail.

Documents say that Jackson, who was convicted for theft in 2017 and 2018, was arrested by the Minneapolis police and brought to the Anoka county jail on June 30. He admitted to snorting fentanyl powder daily, and said that he was suffering from withdrawal. Advanced Correctional Healthcare staff visited Jackson three times for withdrawal symptoms that included cramps, vomiting and difficulty breathing. That Sunday, July 2, Jackson was found in his cell unresponsive with no pulse.

Staff used CPR and Narcan, an overdose treatment medicine, to regain Jackson's pulse before transferring him to Mercy Hospital. Although an Anoka judge released him from custody, Jackson died at the hospital the next day.

It's unclear how many inmates have died in Minnesota prisons and jails this year. A request made Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Testimony by State Rep. Jamie Long's (DFL-Minneapolis) in 2021 claimed that more than 50 inmates had died in state custody since 2015.

One of those inmates was the son of Del Shea Perry, founder of the Be Their Voices advocacy group for incarcerated people. Perry rallied for Rivera-Coba Thursday and said that all Minnesotans should get involved.

"We see a pattern and practice of things that keep happening in these jails, and it must stop … We are sick and tired of hearing about another one of our children who have died behind bars with no medical assistance, no help, nobody speaking up for them," Perry said. "What if it were your son or daughter? Or your nephew or niece? Or your grandchild, grandson, granddaughter – what if it were you? Wouldn't you care? You should, and shame on you for not."

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.