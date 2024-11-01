Indiana hires Stephanie White as coach to lead Caitlin Clark and the Fever

''As we enter this new era of Fever basketball, I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie back to the franchise,'' Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said. ''Stephanie is a part of the fabric of this franchise, both as a former player and as a member of our championship coaching staff, so I'm quite familiar with her elite basketball IQ and leadership style. I am confident there is no one who better understands our culture or is more equipped to lead our group of players to the next level.''