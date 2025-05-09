Angel Reese is ready to start winning in the WNBA after injuries and record-setting season

CHICAGO — Angel Reese's rookie year surpassed nearly all expectations.
The Chicago Sky All-Star set records before her season got cut short by an injury and helped the league soar to new heights in popularity after she and the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark took their rivalry from the college ranks to the pros.
One thing Reese didn't do was win. Not the way she is accustomed to winning. That's something she wants to change, starting with a marquee opener at Indiana on May 17.
''I wasn't used to that," Reese said. "It just takes an adjustment. It's something that you don't want to get used to because you don't want to get in a mindset, like, ‘Oh, we're just going to be losing every night.' We were right there every night.''
The Sky finished 10th in the WNBA with a 13-27 record last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The disappointing results were despite getting significant contributions from Reese and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso. The two young stars are back, and the team made major roster changes to give them some help.
Chicago fired former coach Teresa Weatherspoon after one year and hired Las Vegas assistant Tyler Marsh to replace the Naismith Hall of Famer.
The Sky also brought in veteran leadership, including franchise career assist leader Courtney Vandersloot and acquiring two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins from Washington. Chicago hopes the additions will help Reese and Cardoso take their games to another level.
''She wants to compete, she wants to win, she's somebody that puts that above everything else," general manager Jeff Pagliocca said of Reese. "With all the time that she puts into building her brand and flying all over the world, she still has proven to us time and time again she puts basketball first.