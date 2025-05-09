Skorts vs. shorts uniform debate brimming in Irish sport camogie as women push for choice

A small Irish sport has become the latest battleground for female athletes protesting against their dress codes — in this case ''skorts.''
Camogie, a female version of hurling, doesn't allow players to wear shorts. But that rule is being challenged as outdated and the debate is headed for a showdown Saturday when Cork and Waterford square off in a final.
''We will be togged out wearing shorts. That is our choice," the teams said in a joint statement.
Players complain that ''skorts'' — shorts that have extra fabric to resemble skirts — are uncomfortable.
The disagreement reached a tipping point last weekend when Dublin and Kilkenny players were required to change out of shorts into skorts to play in a semifinal game. Dublin captain Aisling Maher called it a ''career low.''
The campaign to amend the uniform regulations has made headlines across Ireland, whose prime minister has even voiced support for the athletes to have the right to wear shorts.
The governing Camogie Association has called a special congress on May 22 to discuss the issue, but last year the same body rejected two proposals that would have authorized shorts.
On Friday, the Gaelic Players Association said it has asked Ireland's sports minister to step in and ensure that weekend games are not canceled.