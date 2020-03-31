Gophers sophomore point guard Marcus Carr announced his decision to declare for the 2020 NBA draft and pursue a professional career, he posted Monday on his Instagram page.

Carr, who averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and a team-best 6.7 assists this season, played in his first season with Minnesota in 2019-20 after sitting out last year following his transfer for Pittsburgh.

“After speaking to my family, we have decided that I will be entering my name in this upcoming 2020 NBA draft,” Carr posted. “My intentions are to stay in the draft and pursue a professional career in the NBA. However, during the process I will be retaining my college eligibility status by not signing with an agent.”

Earlier this month, Carr’s teammate and sophomore All-American center Daniel Oturu declared for the draft and intends to hire an agent. Oturu and Carr were both All-Big Ten selections this season. Carr was a member of the third team. He also set the school single-season record for assists.