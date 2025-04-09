Opinion: In memory of Michael Brindisi

Last year, for “Tween Jesus,” Michael said he and Cat would likely make the Saturday matinee but I didn’t see them beforehand. I was at the piano in the orchestra pit when the first great joke of the show landed and I heard this big clap of laughter. And I smiled. They must have made it. That had to be Cat’s voice. Lutherans don’t laugh like that. I recalled that memory as we opened this year’s show. It made me sad but it brought me joy.