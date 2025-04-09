Opinion: In memory of Michael Brindisi

Minnesota Star Tribune opinion editor’s note: On Monday, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres held a memorial for Michael Brindisi, the venue’s longtime artistic director and co-owner, who died in February. Graydon Royce, who was a theater critic for the Star Tribune for nearly two decades, gave the following eulogy.
•••
When I became a critic, it amused me how easily I made friends. Actor, director? Playwright? Hanger-on? Everybody wanted to get on the good side.
Then I retired and had to tell folks, “Sorry, I can’t do anything for you but how ‘bout we get coffee sometime, or play golf … . Hello?”
Except for Michael Brindisi. Not that he played golf — well. But Michael made it unmistakable that our friendship would not end because I had become a mere human.
In fact, in 2018, Michael asked me to join the ensemble of “Holiday Inn.”
He warned me; he wanted me for all five months of the run, eight shows a week. C’mon, how hard can that be?
I’d auditioned at Chan when I was 19 and I’m convinced Gary Gisselman ordered Johnny Command to “go break that kid’s ankles before he gets out of the parking lot.” And now in 2018 Michael was offering me this chance. It was one of the greatest gifts anyone has ever given me.