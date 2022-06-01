Salsa macha is hot, in every sense of the word. With its roots in the Mexican state of Veracruz, this spicy, nutty, smoky and tangy condiment has been popping up at taquerias across the country for the past few years. And as soon as you try it, you'll understand why.

Different from what most of us think of as a salsa, this unique oil-based condiment is chock-full of dried chiles, peanuts and garlic and spiked with just enough vinegar to cut through all the other rich ingredients. In many ways, it's similar to chili crisp, the Chinese condiment that's been taking the U.S. by storm, finding its way onto everything from dumplings to ice cream.

As with chili crisp, oil is the foundation of salsa macha. I like to use a neutral oil — in this case, grapeseed — as there are many other ingredients with big flavors that need to shine through.

A generous amount of the oil is placed in a large saucepan, along with peanuts, whole garlic cloves and sesame seeds, and heated until everything is golden brown and toasty. A mixture of dried chiles is added to rest in the hot oil before a splash of vinegar, salt and sugar is stirred in. The salsa is briefly blitzed in the blender until it transforms into a finely chopped, but not puréed, mixture.

While this salsa is hot, the heat level is easy to adjust by mixing up the types of dried chiles you use. In my version, I use anchos, chipotles and arbol chiles. The anchos tend to be on the mild side, adding a slight, raisin-y sweetness. Chipotle chiles deliver a complex smokiness and the arbol chiles bring the heat.

Adjusting the amounts, up or down, of the chiles will change the outcome of the salsa, so feel free to make it your own. Just make sure that if you decrease one type of chile, you compensate by increasing another, so you end up with the right consistency.

Peanuts are traditional, but it could be fun to experiment with other nuts, like walnuts or pecans.

Whatever you do, the result is sure to be addictive. Once you taste it, you'll immediately want to spoon it onto your favorite taco or quesadilla. But don't stop there, as it's wonderful on almost anything.

Try it on grilled meats or fish, scrambled eggs or roasted vegetables. It brings life to avocado toast and turns an everyday grilled cheese sandwich into a memorable meal. And although I haven't tried it yet, I suspect it would even be good drizzled over chocolate ice cream.

Peanut Salsa Macha

Makes about 2 cups.

Note: Spicy, smoky and nutty, this easy-to-make salsa is sure to become your new go-to condiment. Use it on everything from tacos and quesadillas to avocado toast and scrambled eggs. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 1/2 c. grapeseed oil

• 3/4 c. raw, unsalted peanuts

• 6 cloves garlic, peeled

• 2 tbsp. sesame seeds

• 3 ancho chiles, stems and seeds removed, coarsely chopped

• 6 dried arbol chiles, stems and seeds removed, coarsely chopped

• 6 dried chipotle chiles, stems and seeds removed, coarsely chopped

• 3 tbsp. cider vinegar

• 1 tbsp. light or dark brown sugar

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. oregano, preferably Mexican

Directions

In a large (4-quart) saucepan, combine the oil, peanuts, garlic and sesame seeds. Set over medium heat and cook until the peanuts, garlic and sesame seeds are golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the chiles. Let cool 5 minutes.

Stir vinegar, brown sugar, salt and oregano into warm peanut/chile mixture and cool to room temperature. Pour it into a blender or food processor and pulse until finely chopped, but not puréed.

Pour into a container (a large jar works well) and store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.