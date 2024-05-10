Salmon With Spaghetti and Lemon Cream Sauce

Serves 4.

Pan-fried salmon, flaked into tender pieces and served with spaghetti and spiralized zucchini in a light lemon cream sauce. Mixing the spaghetti with the zucchini "noodles" gives the dish an even lighter feel, plus the zucchini is barely noticeable, so kids will eat it all, no problem! From "Kitchen Sanctuary Quick and Easy," by Nicky Corbishley (Kyle Books, 2024).

• 9 oz. spaghetti

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1/8 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper, plus extra to serve

• 3 skin-on salmon fillets

• 1 small onion, peeled and chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

• 2 tbsp. white wine

• 5 tbsp. heavy cream

• Zest of 1 lemon, plus juice of 1/2 lemon (about 1 tbsp.)

• 1 c. sugar snap peas (snow peas), roughly chopped

• 1 small zucchini, spiralized or cut into thin strips

• 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan, for serving

• Lemon zest and wedges, for serving

Directions

Cook the spaghetti in a large pan of boiling salted water according to package instructions. While the spaghetti is cooking, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium–high heat.

Sprinkle the salt and pepper on the flesh of the salmon fillets and place in the pan, skin-side down. Cook for 3 minutes, until the skin is crispy. Turn the salmon over and add the onion to the pan. Cook the salmon and onion for an additional 3 minutes, until the onion starts to soften. Take the salmon out of the pan and place on a cutting board.

Add the garlic to the onion and cook for a minute, stirring. Add the wine and let it bubble for a minute, then pour in the cream and reduce the heat to medium.

While the cream heats through, remove the skin from the salmon and break the salmon into rough chunks (don't worry if it's not quite cooked at this point). Add the chunks back into the pan with the lemon zest.

By now the spaghetti should be almost ready. Add the peas and spiralized zucchini to the spaghetti for the last minute of cooking. Then drain the pasta, reserving about 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

Add the spaghetti, sugar snaps and zucchini to the frying pan and toss through along with the lemon juice and a couple of splashes of the reserved pasta water.

Divide between bowls and top with grated Parmesan, freshly ground black pepper and a little bit of lemon zest. Serve with lemon wedges.

Tip: There's enough sauce to coat the pasta, but if you want it to be a little saucier, add in more of the reserved pasta cooking water and an extra tablespoon of cream.



