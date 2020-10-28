Tony Pham, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, came to the Twin Cities Wednesday to announce the arrests of more than 100 people nationwide in the United States illegally, 31 of them in Minnesota.

The arrests took place between Oct. 19 and 23 in Minnesota, Ohio, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. They included such cases as a 47-year-old from Romania arrested in Cambridge, Minn., who, due to domestic abuse and second-degree assault convictions, was eligible for deportation.

All those arrested were in the U.S. illegally, and 70% of them either had been convicted on criminal charges, had pending charges, or both. The crimes included kidnapping of a minor, domestic assault, burglary, cruelty toward a child and robbery, Pham said.

The Minnesota arrests mostly occurred in the Twin Cities metro area and included people from Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador and Somalia. One was a known gang member, and another had been deported before. More specifics were not provided.

Pham, who was named acting ICE director in August, took aim at local jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with immigration officials and said local governments that don’t assist ICE must shoulder the blame when wanted persons commit crimes.

As an example, Pham named two men — Carlos Wolff and Sander Cohen — who were struck and killed by a car in 2017 while standing on the side of Interstate 270 in Maryland.

The driver of the car that struck them, Roberto Carlos Palacios, had overstayed a work visa that expired in 2009. Three years before the fatal crash, he was being held in jail on another matter but was released after four months despite having an ICE detainer lodged against him.

In the case of the Romanian man arrested in Cambridge, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office had arrested him in 2016 on the second-degree assault charge. ICE issued a detainer with the Sheriff’s Office — meaning they wanted to take the man into custody — but he was released. The man was convicted in 2017 in Anoka County District Court and is now in ICE custody.

Pham thanked ICE field agents, saying they faced “unwarranted criticism” for doing their work.