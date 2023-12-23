Ian Punnett, the witty broadcaster who helped launch MyTalk radio in the Twin Cities, has died at the age of 63.

According to Coast to Coast AM, where Punnett had various hosting duties for more than two decades, he passed away Thursday after a brief illness.

"The Ian and Margery Show," which he hosted with his wife, Margery Punnett, was the morning show at KTMY (107.1 FM) from 2002 to 2012. He left the station to deal with tinnitus.

But that struggle didn't slow him down. In addition to continuing to do shows for Coast to Coast, he wrote two children's books and "How To Pray When You're Pissed at God: Or Anyone Else For That Matter," which reflected on lessons he had learned from his time as a chaplain.

In 2017, he received his doctorate at Arizona State University, where he became friends with former Star Tribune editor Tim McGuire.

When McGuire's first wife passed away, Punnett flew from Phoenix to Minneapolis to be there for him.

"He rushed into the funeral home and said with Ian-like certainty, 'You can't do grief wrong,'" McGuire posted on Facebook. "I need to remember that right now."

Punnett became a teacher in his later years with stints at Ohio Northern University and Kansas State University. The Kansas Association of Broadcasters gave him the distinguished service award earlier this year and inducted him into its Hall of Fame.

But he'll best be remembered by Minnesotans for his contributions to radio.

"I've had the privilege of producing for Ian these past 24 years, and I will miss our friendship and the professional collaboration," wrote Coast to Coast AM executive producer Lisa Lyon on the Coast to Coast website. "Every conversation behind the scenes was as lively and entertaining and everything we strive for on the air. Ian was great radio personified."