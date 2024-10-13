Hurricanes, climate change and the warnings that weren’t heeded

The climate crisis is upon us in spades, as Durenberger’s hearing told the world it would be if policymakers failed to respond at the level the impending crisis required. The Biden-Harris administration has done a great deal the past four years to jump-start serious action through the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. And under Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota is a leader among states in moving green energy forward and retiring coal-fired power plants. Much more need be done. But it is not too late for voters to rebel against the hegemony of fossil fuels in an era when we can economically capture the direct energy of the sun and the breath of the wind and the heat of atomic energy for all we need.