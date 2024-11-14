Do hummingbirds have a gratitude gene?

Q: I apologize for an anthropomorphic observation: We enjoy birds at our cabin in Ely. Before the hummingbirds left in September, they hovered at the window near the feeder for two days. They seemed to be trying to get our attention, just as they do if we’re late in filling the feeder. But the feeder was freshly filled and we even filled it again. The window-hovering behavior continued until they left after two days. It was as if they were thanking us and saying goodbye! Sounds silly but I can’t get the concept out of my head.