AIA MN to host its annual Home of the Month event on April 30

The American Institute of Architects Minnesota is hosting its annual Home of the Month event April 30 at Glass House in Minneapolis.
The program, presented in partnership with the Minnesota Star Tribune, includes a panel of three pairs of local architects and homeowners sharing their experiences designing and building their homes.
In addition to the panel, attendees will get a sneak peek at the next 12 homes to be featured in the newspaper’s monthly Home of the Month series. Guests can also purchase a one-on-one home design consultation with their ticket.
Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with the program running from 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. The event sold out in advance last year.