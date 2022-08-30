Red is not the essential color for your hummingbird feeder.

Research has shown that the birds have no innate preference for red. They see other colors just as well. A yellow or blue feeder would be fine (if you could find one).

But red helps because red is easy to see. The bird awakens hungry, and looks for food. If the bird's opening choice for the day is a red feeder that satisfies its hunger, its location will be logged, making return visits more likely.

Hummingbirds have excellent memory for food sources — feeders or flowers.

"Birds may learn and remember locations of rewarding food sources, according to the ruby-throated hummingbird biography detailing biology and behavior published by the American Ornithologists' Union (AOU).

"There is no evidence that (this species) strongly prefers any particular color; instead, they prefer certain feeder locations," the AOU bio continues.

Choice of a particular flower or a feeder is based on the energy that the bird finds.

Hummingbirds are very sensitive to nectar quantity and quality, the booklet says. They can distinguish between a fresh flower and one that is a second-day bloom.

It is suggested, the AOU says, "that ruby-throated hummingbirds respond to subtle visual clues, but the main factor in flower choice is reward."

Glenn Bartley and Andy Swash, both authors of and artists for the new book "Hummingbirds: A Celebration of Nature's Jewels" (Birdlife International and Princeton University Press, 2022), have similar opinions.

" … It seems likely that hummingbirds use their color vision to find flowers, and that red flowers seem to be particularly favored as they are most easily visible against a background of green," they write in their book.

"For this reason many hummingbird feeders are colored red. Studies undertaken to try to establish whether hummingbirds have a color preference have, however, reached very different conclusions.

"Even the most sophisticated studies have been unable to document (a difference) between real preferences and memory. It may simply be that red, as it stands out, is recognized as a good source of food, and that, once a red 'flower' is found, hummingbirds simply become conditioned to feeding from it," they conclude.

So, to put your feeder — red, right? — in the bird's eye and secure it in the bird's memory, what might you do?

Put the feeder where the hummingbirds can see it. They LOOK for food sources.

Don't hang it in the middle of an open yard or in the woods. Flower gardens are very good. The feeder should be near vegetation (tall bush, tree) where birds can seek shelter for rest and protection. This is important. Leave flight space around the feeder.

Ideally, the location will put the feeder in the sun in the morning and shade in the afternoon. Sun helps birds find the feeder. Shade prolongs freshness of the sugar solution. A location with dappled sunlight is good.

Put the feeder where you can see it; enjoy the birds. Remember the danger that windows pose. The usual placement advice applies: feeders closer to the glass than 3 feet, or at least 10 feet away. There are hummingbird feeders that attach to window glass.

Put the feeder where you can easily access it for refilling and cleaning.

Don't hang the feeder with your seed feeders. Seed traffic can intimidate hummingbirds.

Feeders close to the ground invite predators. Cats, for instance, can jump.

The standard formula for homemade nectar is one part sugar to four parts water. Be certain all of the sugar dissolves. Color is definitely not needed; clear nectar is better, actually. (Commonly used Red Dye #40 is made from coal tar.)

Sheri Williamson, author of "A Field Guide to Hummingbirds and Attracting and Feeding Hummingbirds" tells us that 'instant nectar' products containing artificial coloring "are at best a waste of money and at worst a source of disease, suffering, and premature death in hummingbirds."

(That new hummingbird book from Princeton, by the way, is informative, interesting and illustrated with many wonderful color photos on large-format pages.)

Lifelong birder Jim Williams can be reached at woodduck38@gmail.com.

Hummer distribution

There are 136 species of hummingbirds native to Ecuador. Peru has 132. The United States has 14. Minnesota has one. Five other species have been recorded here as rare visitors — Anna's, calliope, Costa's, Rivoli's and rufous.