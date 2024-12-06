How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Work at Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul. Landmark serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Work as tour guides at the information desk, gift shop or for special events. www.landmarkcenter.org/
DRIVER
Community Emergency Service is looking for Meals on Wheels drivers. Routes are in south and north Minneapolis. Drivers need to pick up meals at 10:30 a.m., and deliver to five to eight seniors. Shift finishes at noon. www.cesmn.org/
HOCKEY & FIGURE SKATING TEACHERS
Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry to bring hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment manager and team managers are needed. www.newdirectionsyouth.com/
SUPPORT GROUP FACILITATOR
Assist FamilyWise with its Circle of Parents groups, which allow parents to connect with one another and exchange parenting ideas. www.familywiseservices.org/
GROUP PAINTING PROJECTS
Catholic Charities seeks groups of 10-15 adults to paint residential hallways at the Dorothy Day Center in downtown St. Paul. The weekday shifts are five to six hours. If possible, a contribution toward supplies would be appreciated, but is not required. www.cctwincities.org/
SHOE SORTERS
Good in the Hood collects gently used and new shoes for its Shoe Away Hunger program and sells them at various locations. Sort the shoes at the warehouse in Minneapolis. Noon-3 p.m. Mon., Wed. & Thu. Can be a great group opportunity. goodinthehood.org/
DELIVERING BEDS TO KIDS
My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets for a variety of themes — these blankets are matched to the child’s interests when possible. Deliver beds 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. myveryownbed.org/
HOLIDAY GIFT CARD DRIVE
Project for Pride in Living needs donations to purchase gift cards (Visa, Walmart, Target, Cub) for the holidays. All cards collected will be distributed directly to PPL residents, participants, students and their families during holiday season. ppl-inc.org
TAX SEASON HELP
Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Work to connect, build new skills and give back to your community. Tax preparer, customer service and office assistant volunteers needed. Bilingual volunteers are a plus. No experience needed. We provide training. prepareandprosper.org
FOOD PACKING
Assist Feed My Starving Children at a meal packing session. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. Two-hour time commitment. fmsc.org
PRODUCT DRIVE
Touchstone Mental Health is hosting a menstrual products drive to support program participants. Essential items sought. Collect and deliver to Minneapolis office during weekday business hours. touchstonemh.org
MEALS ON WHEELS
Help the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation by delivering meals to seniors and others in St. Paul. It’s a 60- to 90-minute shift. Volunteer individually or in a group. On-call drivers available on short notice. wilder.org
BOOK DRIVE
Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute works to promote reading and increase diversity in books through education, training and community outreach. Host a book drive with family, friends, co-workers and faith communities. ppgjli.org
LIBRARY ASSISTANT
The Minnesota Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to age 5. Lending events are held four times a month in Richfield. Assistant required to help with check-in and -out, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org
URBAN ROOTS
Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthful food and community by providing paid internships. Learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Opportunities available for individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org/
ASSISTANT
The American Bear Association is dedicated to promoting a better understanding of black bears and all wildlife through education, observation and experience. Work at a center in Orr, Minn. Guest service, office, maintenance, event management, fundraising and more. americanbear.org
Find more
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
