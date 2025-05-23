World

12 people injured in stabbing at Hamburg train station, authorities say

An assailant stabbed people at the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, injuring 12 people — six of them critically, authorities said.

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 5:55PM

BERLIN — An assailant stabbed people at the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, injuring 12 people — six of them critically, authorities said.

The person attacked people with a knife on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 in the station, according to police. They said on social network X that a suspect was arrested, but didn't give details.

Hamburg's fire service said that six people sustained life-threatening injuries, while another three were seriously injured and three had slight injuries, German news agency dpa reported.

The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany's second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains. Police cordoned off part of the complex.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

