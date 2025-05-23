Owner of Bemidji ski area charged with financial exploitation of vulnerable adult

The owner of Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji is charged with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and stands accused of unlawfully transferring $1.5 million from her aunt’s trust, according to newly filed charges.
Prosecutors in Beltrami County charged Suzanne Marie Thomas, 66, of Bemidji, with the felony offense Thursday after a more than yearlong investigation into financial records.
The maximum penalty for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult through the use of undue influence, harassment or duress carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and $100,000 fine.
Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson declined to comment.
Thomas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Her aunt, 95-year-old Muffy Dickinson, worked at Buena Vista for years. The Dickinsons opened the ski area north of Bemidji in 1949 and the family played a significant role in helping bring the Paul Bunyan and Babe statues to downtown Bemidji.
Thomas is accused of taking advantage of Dickinson’s “diminishing capacity documented in her medical and care records,” according to the charges.
“Investigators in both the sheriff’s department and human services adult protection unit have determined that Suzanne Thomas has become more and more involved in assisting M.D. take care of her affairs. Family members have reported that they have become increasingly concerned that Don and Suzanne Thomas have been exercising undue influence over M.D.,” charges state.