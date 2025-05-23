Minneapolis didn’t get a chance to ask Graco to stay. What’s next for its 40-acre riverfront campus?

Graco seems to have made up its mind: The global manufacturing company that just celebrated 100 years in Minneapolis is moving to the suburbs, and it doesn’t look like city officials were given a chance to convince it otherwise.
The company said in a surprise announcement this week that it’s designing a new corporate headquarters on one of its campuses in either Rogers or Dayton, where it’s been consolidating Minnesota employees in newly built facilities. It plans to sell its 40-acre campus on the northeast Minneapolis riverfront, but the company said Thursday It’s “not in active conversations with potential buyers.”.
Anytime industry vacates its historic place along Minneapolis’ riverfront, it brings heartache and promise. City officials are worried about the loss of jobs and tax revenue because industrial uses pay higher taxes than residential. But the land left behind provides opportunity to reconnect people to the Mississippi‘s natural resources.
Just this month, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board celebrated the grand opening of a new recreation center at the company’s namesake Graco Park. (A corporate name for a city park was a rare consolation prize following a multiyear land dispute over prized shoreline.)
But because the Park Board now has that park, it alleviates pressure for the agency — whose dogma is to preserve waterfront for public recreation — to jump into any new bidding wars for the suddenly available property.
“At least we have the trail, and that’s been the most important thing to us, the riverfront and continuing that activation,” Park Board Commissioner Meg Forney said. “They’ve got a huge campus ... We don’t need the whole thing.”
Graco’s departure will not affect Graco Park or the trails connecting it to other parks in the system: Sheridan Memorial Park to the north and Boom Island Park to the south.
City caught off-guard
Mayor Jacob Frey learned the news about the same time as everybody else. It’s too early for him to comment on what the next iteration of the site could be, said spokesperson Ally Peters, but the mayor will convene stakeholders to figure it out.