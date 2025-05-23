Review: SPCO delivers fresh work in refreshing style

English composer Anna Clyne has proved a fresh and fascinating voice on the classical scene this century, and this weekend’s concerts open with her 2020 piece for 10 winds, “Overflow.” It’s an atmospheric work that evokes a seaside reverie spent staring at waves, eddies and whirlpools that form and dissipate. While played impeccably, it did inspire a longing for one of the winds to break free from the rhythmic chatter and sing out a melody, something French horn players Matthew Wilson and Patrick Pridemore eventually did to fine effect.