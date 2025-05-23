Semisonic cancels Minnesota Yacht Club and other summer gigs with bassist still on the mend

Hometown music heroes Semisonic have canceled their appearance at July’s Minnesota Yacht Club festival and all other summer gigs, as bassist John Munson is still working to get his groove back.
“As John continues his recovery from the stroke he had in February, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel our summer touring plans,” the band posted Friday on social media.
“We look forward to playing together before too long, and we thank everyone for their understanding and support.”
Munson returned to the stage a couple of times in April, but in each case it was as a singer, not a bassist. He told the Minnesota Star Tribune last month he is still having trouble with the motor skills required to properly play his instrument.
“I try not to have big expectations,” he said. “But I don’t want to rain on my own or anyone else’s parade, either. It could be that I play and sing and I come back and I’m strong — or not.”
One bit of good news for Twin Cities fans: Munson still plans to make his other big outdoor gig scheduled this summer in St. Paul, a June 19 date at Lowertown Sounds in Mears Park with his other main band, the New Standards. He shares vocal duties in the jazzy revisionist trio with his buddy Chan Poling of the Suburbs.
“That’s the plan,” Munson said in a message confirming the June 19 show. “Definitely singing. Hopefully some playing.”
Semisonic’s gigs were bound to be more demanding. After returning to the road in 2023 ahead of the release of their first full-length album in 22 years, “Little Bit of Sun,” the “Closing Time” hitmakers were scheduled to tour with fellow ‘90s hitmakers Toad the Wet Sprocket in July alongside the Minnesota Yacht Club gig.