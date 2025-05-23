Music

Semisonic cancels Minnesota Yacht Club and other summer gigs with bassist still on the mend

The trio also called off tour dates with Toad the Wet Sprocket, but John Munson won’t be totally absent from the stage this summer.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 8:17PM
John Munson, left, showed his zeal for playing bass with Dan Wilson when Semisonic closed out the Minnesota State Fair with a free show at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell last September. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hometown music heroes Semisonic have canceled their appearance at July’s Minnesota Yacht Club festival and all other summer gigs, as bassist John Munson is still working to get his groove back.

“As John continues his recovery from the stroke he had in February, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel our summer touring plans,” the band posted Friday on social media.

“We look forward to playing together before too long, and we thank everyone for their understanding and support.”

Munson returned to the stage a couple of times in April, but in each case it was as a singer, not a bassist. He told the Minnesota Star Tribune last month he is still having trouble with the motor skills required to properly play his instrument.

“I try not to have big expectations,” he said. “But I don’t want to rain on my own or anyone else’s parade, either. It could be that I play and sing and I come back and I’m strong — or not.”

View post on Instagram
 

One bit of good news for Twin Cities fans: Munson still plans to make his other big outdoor gig scheduled this summer in St. Paul, a June 19 date at Lowertown Sounds in Mears Park with his other main band, the New Standards. He shares vocal duties in the jazzy revisionist trio with his buddy Chan Poling of the Suburbs.

“That’s the plan,” Munson said in a message confirming the June 19 show. “Definitely singing. Hopefully some playing.”

Semisonic’s gigs were bound to be more demanding. After returning to the road in 2023 ahead of the release of their first full-length album in 22 years, “Little Bit of Sun,” the “Closing Time” hitmakers were scheduled to tour with fellow ‘90s hitmakers Toad the Wet Sprocket in July alongside the Minnesota Yacht Club gig.

MYC representatives did not immediately respond to questions about Semisonic’s cancellation on Friday. The trio was scheduled to perform on the final day of this year’s three-day lineup, when Green Day, Sublime and Garbage are also booked to play.

Typically, a replacement act of similar stature is brought in when an artist cancels at a festival of this size, if there’s enough time; unlike when the Black Crowes canceled with just one day’s notice at last year’s inaugural festival.

In the case of Semisonic, MYC organizers might need to give U2 or the reunited Oasis a call to try to match the locally beloved trio’s popularity in Minnesota. But, hey, if they promise to book Semisonic next year, we’ll be a lot less picky.

Related Coverage

Music

Recovering from a stroke, John Munson can sing but not yet play bass

Music

Who's playing at Yacht Music Club festival in St. Paul

Music

Still going, still free: St. Paul’s Lowertown Sounds concert series announces 2025 lineup
about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Semisonic cancels Minnesota Yacht Club and other summer gigs with bassist still on the mend

card image

The trio also called off tour dates with Toad the Wet Sprocket, but John Munson won’t be totally absent from the stage this summer.

Music

Review: SPCO delivers fresh work in refreshing style

Rob Hubbard
card image

Music

Review: Vince Gill’s Minneapolis marathon showcases hits, humor, guitar heroics

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
card image