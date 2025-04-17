Still going, still free: St. Paul’s Lowertown Sounds concert series announces 2025 lineup

The series will kick off June 12 with ’70s punk-scene heroes the Flamin’ Ohs, joined by Faith Boblett and Lonesome Dan Kase. Probably the biggest standout on the lineup will be the following week’s show, June 19, featuring both Schlieske and the New Standards. It would be one of the first gigs back from hiatus for the Standards, whose co-leader John Munson is recuperating from a stroke.