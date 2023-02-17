BIKE CHECK

Free Bikes 4 Kidz provides bikes to those most in need. The public donates gently used bikes. Clean, refurbish and give a final quality control check to each donated bike. No prior bike maintenance experience required. fb4k.org

GALA HELP

The Arc Minnesota is hosting its annual Arc Gala on March 4 in Minneapolis. Help is needed from 4-10:30 p.m. with tasks such as coat check, silent auction organization and live auction spotting. arcminnesota.orga

TEACHERS

Help Literacy Minnesota lead remote learning classes for adult immigrants and refugees. Help them to speak, listen to, read and write English. No experience or diploma needed; training provided. Must be at least 18, able to commit 2-3 hours a week for three months and be comfortable using Zoom. Work with a staff person who provides detailed lesson plans. literacymn.org

THE ARTS

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Help in a variety of roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

FRONT DESK

Assist PRISM at its Golden Valley office. Greet visitors, answer phones and do other projects as requested. Flexible scheduling, including evenings and weekends. prismmpls.org

SPANISH SPEAKERS

VEAP provides basic needs and social services programs in the south metro area. Speak with clients by phone, help them in connecting to services and setting appointments or by in-person interactions when the clients come in for services. Three- to 4-hour shifts, weekdays. veap.org

HANDY HELP

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners. A wide variety of positions available: handyman or light carpentry and also skilled home maintenance. Further opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

DRIVER

Help East Side Elders provide rides. Weekdays in the mornings and afternoons. Rides for errands and appointments. Use your own vehicle and must have proof of license and insurance. Mileage reimbursed. eastsideelders.org

CLOTHING ASSISTANT

Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants in need. They also provide correctly sized clothing for premature babies and burial garments and keepsakes for families who suffer the loss of an infant. Help sew, knit or assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org

ADOPT A GRANDPARENT

Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

ANIMAL CARE

Ruff Start Rescue seeks foster homes for rescued animals. Love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction with the pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. ruffstartrescue.org

MENTORS

Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available. successbeyond.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.