How the Islamic State radicalizes people today

Meanwhile, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other rebel groups say they should take over the role of guarding Islamic State group prisoners in eastern Syria and manage the camps holding about 40,000 Islamic State group fighters and family members — a job that has been done for nearly five years by the Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces, backed by the United States. Many terrorism experts question how Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which once had links to the Islamic State group but then bitterly separated, might carry out the mission of suppressing it.