Lawmaker from Detroit joins crowded race for US Senate

LANSING, Mich. — A lawmaker from Detroit is joining the crowded field of Democrats vying for the battleground state's open Senate seat, one of the most critical races as the party aims to regain a majority in the 2026 midterm election.
Michigan state Rep. Joe Tate launched his campaign Sunday to compete against three other Democrats seeking the seat left open by retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Tate spoke about his campaign goals and referenced his grandparents, who came to Detroit from Alabama as part of the Great Migration.
''I'm running for the U.S. Senate, because I want to continue to keep that promise that my grandparents came up to Michigan for,'' he said.
To become the Democratic nominee, the former marine and NFL football player will have to convince voters to look past significant setbacks to the state party under his leadership.
Tate made history in 2022 when he became the first Black speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives, the highest position in the chamber. That fall, Democrats swept statewide offices and gained historic ''trifecta'' control of both chambers of the Legislature and the governor's office.
Democrats passed significant legislation on gun control, climate change, reproductive rights and labor, repealing the state's ''right to work'' law.
But their momentum stalled ahead of the 2024 fall elections and fell apart after Republicans won back the state House in November. Tate announced after the election that he would not seek a leadership role among House Democrats the next year.