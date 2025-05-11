Late abortions are rare. The US just lost a clinic that offered the procedure for over 50 years

To fellow travelers, Hannah Brehm likely looked like she was taking a belated babymoon well into her third trimester.
But she and her husband had received a crushing diagnosis: Their baby's brain was not developing properly, upending their wanted pregnancy. Medical experts warned moving forward would likely mean her son would know only pain and suffering. The Minnesota couple wasn't going to take that chance.
Instead, they went to Colorado, where for decades the Boulder Abortion Clinic served as a resource for women who looked to terminate their pregnancies in the second or third trimester because of medical reasons, like Brehm, or other circumstances.
After more than 50 years, that clinic quietly closed last month, leaving the U.S. with just a handful that offer abortions after 28 weeks into pregnancy — many on a case-by-case basis.
The 87-year-old clinic founder, Dr. Warren Hern, says he is deeply upset: ''It became impossible to continue, but closing is one of the most painful decisions of my life.''
Anti-abortion advocates have celebrated the closure, calling it a step forward in protecting mothers and unborn children. While the overwhelming majority of abortions take place in the first trimester, former patients and reproductive rights advocates worry about the impact of losing an already narrow resource.
''Chances are it's not gonna happen to you. And I hope it doesn't happen to someone else that you love, but it is happening,'' Brehm said, reflecting on her experience in 2022.
Reasons for late abortions